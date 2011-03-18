-
Return Unsafe Baby Gear to Toys “R” Us
Not all stories about store returns are negative. This month Toys “R” Us is doing some good for returning items to their stores. Toys “R” Us is urging parents to […]
TigerDirect changes return policy on Christmas Eve
TigerDirect gave a lump of coal to its customers for Christmas. The online computer retailer changed its return policy on Christmas Eve. Starting on Christmas Eve at 12:00 AM, all […]
Retailers Change Return Policies for Holidays
The first few days following Christmas are the busiest time of year for returns. This year, before you make a trip to the store, take a look at some changes […]
Kohl’s
Hassle-Free Returns * Do you have the original reciept or was the purchase made with your Kohl’s Charge? * Do you have a Gift Receipt? * No receipt? No problem. […]
Uncommongoods.ComPosted on April 4, 2020 | No CommentsUncommongoods.Com Return Policy Simply put, we stand behind our items and we don’t put time limits on returns. How many retailers can say that they have a forever return policy? […]
ToppikPosted on April 3, 2020 | No CommentsToppik Return Policy If you are not completely satisfied with your order, simply return your product within 30 days of receipt of your order to receive a full refund, less […]
Tvc MallPosted on April 2, 2020 | No CommentsTvc Mall Return Policy 1. All returns must be sent back within 14 days of receipt. A valid tracking number is requested to prove the date of returning. 2. We only […]
Vapor4LifePosted on April 1, 2020 | No CommentsVapor4Life Return Policy New Customer Guarantee We are so confident in our proprietary Vapor Titan and Vapor Zeus kits that we offer a 100 percent money back guarantee for new customers. […]
Wigsbuy.ComPosted on March 31, 2020 | No CommentsWigsbuy.Com Return Policy If you are not 100% satisfied with the items you received, we can easily arrange an exchange for you within 7 calendar days from the date of […]
Ultimate DirectionPosted on March 31, 2020 | No CommentsUltimate Direction Return Policy Ultimate Direction will honor returns for orders placed on our website (excluding items noted as “final sale” or items received as a gifting promotion) within 30 […]