Popular
Return Unsafe Baby Gear to Toys “R” Us
Not all stories about store returns are negative. This month Toys “R” Us is doing some good for returning items to their stores. Toys “R” Us is urging parents to […]
TigerDirect changes return policy on Christmas Eve
TigerDirect gave a lump of coal to its customers for Christmas. The online computer retailer changed its return policy on Christmas Eve. Starting on Christmas Eve at 12:00 AM, all […]
Retailers Change Return Policies for Holidays
The first few days following Christmas are the busiest time of year for returns. This year, before you make a trip to the store, take a look at some changes […]
Kohl’s
Hassle-Free Returns * Do you have the original reciept or was the purchase made with your Kohl’s Charge? * Do you have a Gift Receipt? * No receipt? No problem. […]
Recently Added
Designer Living Return Policy We always stand behind the quality of our products and we want you to be happy with your purchase from designerliving.com. If you are not satisfied
Fasttech Return Policy Incorrect Description / Wrong Items Mailed FastTech will exchange the item or fully refund you. Contact us and then ship the products back via the least expensive method, and FastTech
Field Supply Return Policy Returns make our bowels stew like a brick of forgotten Velveeta left for 3 days over a lit can of Sterno. Such requests usually get treated
Glossybox Return Policy Our Returns Policy forms part of, and must be read in conjunction with, our Terms and Conditions of Sale. We reserve the right to change this Returns
Flaviar Return Policy A third party carrier ships the items we send you. If the delivery address you provide is incorrect, we cannot accept any liability for delay or non-delivery.
Five Finger Tees Return Policy At FiveFingerTees we want you to feel as confident in your order as we do in our product. We will gladly exchange your merchandise for